See All Family Doctors in Portage, MI
David Sage, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Sage, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Sage, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI. 

David Sage works at Bronson Primary Care Partners - East Centre Ave. in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lori Klopfenstein, NP
Lori Klopfenstein, NP
4.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Keyur Patel, MD
Dr. Keyur Patel, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronson Primary Care Partners - East Centre Ave.
    2700 E Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 286-7050
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Sage?

    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Sage is just the best, hands down. He listens, I never feel like he is rushing me out and he explains everything without talking down. I usually prefer female doctors but I have been with Dr. Sage for several years and will continue as long as he is around.
    CPass — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Sage, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with David Sage, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Sage to family and friends

    David Sage's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Sage

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Sage, PA-C.

    About David Sage, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134520281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Sage, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Sage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Sage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Sage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Sage works at Bronson Primary Care Partners - East Centre Ave. in Portage, MI. View the full address on David Sage’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed David Sage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Sage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Sage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Sage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Sage, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.