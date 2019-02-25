See All Physicians Assistants in Toledo, OH
Benjamin Tobias

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Benjamin Tobias is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. 

Benjamin Tobias works at South Toledo Internists Clinic in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Toledo Internists Clinic
    3355 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-5614
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Benjamin Tobias

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558802595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Benjamin Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Tobias works at South Toledo Internists Clinic in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Benjamin Tobias’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Benjamin Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Tobias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
