Dr. Benjamin Warner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Warner, PHD is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 5806 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 201-4006
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just came across the previous review and thought I would throw in my two cents. EMDRIA certification is voluntary and is not required to practice EMDR. I'm a former patient who was diagnosed with C-PTSD after an abusive marriage and dysfunctional childhood. I have been in and out of therapy and on/off medication since I was a teenager and I really felt like I was failure at therapy. This was the first time I ever felt I made genuine, lasting progress. I walked away from each visit feeling like a burden had been lifted. EMDR helped me process some unpleasant things that had happened to me in my childhood that I had never felt strong enough to deal with. It also helped me make connections between childhood traumas and some of my behavior as an adult. I would have never recognized these patterns without EMDR and I wouldn't have been able to change them. Dr. Warner really helped me build up my self esteem and start trusting my own feelings and perceptions. 10/10 would recommend.
About Dr. Benjamin Warner, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1386851301
