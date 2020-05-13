See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Bennitta Edmeade, APRN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bennitta Edmeade, APRN

Bennitta Edmeade, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Bennitta Edmeade works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bennitta Edmeade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine
    320 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 624-4008
  2. 2
    Central Florida Internal Medicine
    401 N Mills Ave Ste C, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1079
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 13, 2020
    Bennitta Edmeade is the gold standard for delivering health care to her patients. When I transferred to this practice I had so many issues; weight, swelling, aching in different parts of my body and ignorant about what to do to help myself feel better. At my 1st visit I explained all of this to her and she LISTENED. She restated what she THOUGHT she heard me say, typing feverishly as she repeated my concerns. Then she told me what medical information she needed from me, in the form of blood work. She said she needed to see me from the inside. She ordered a COMPLETE blood panel and scheduled a follow-up visit for after the results were in. At the follow-up visit, that woman sat down with me, and my husband, who'd endured my complaints about not feeling well, and she explained the results of EVERY piece of the exhaustive blood paneling she'd ordered. I NEVER understood my body like that before. She laid out a plan for how WE would get me feeling better. Today I'm feeling GREAT! She's #1!
    Patricia — May 13, 2020
    Photo: Bennitta Edmeade, APRN
    About Bennitta Edmeade, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770956971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bennitta Edmeade, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bennitta Edmeade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bennitta Edmeade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bennitta Edmeade works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Bennitta Edmeade’s profile.

    Bennitta Edmeade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bennitta Edmeade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bennitta Edmeade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bennitta Edmeade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

