Bernadette Alers, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Alers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Alers, LCSW
Overview
Bernadette Alers, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Bernadette Alers works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 106, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Alers?
picking 2 of these was hard! Bernadette is a great therapist.
About Bernadette Alers, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1659922482
Education & Certifications
- Hunter College Of City University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Alers accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Alers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Alers works at
19 patients have reviewed Bernadette Alers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Alers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Alers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Alers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.