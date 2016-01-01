Bernadette Ashley, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Ashley, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bernadette Ashley, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University.
Bernadette Ashley works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Irvington6401 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 972-9762
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Ashley?
About Bernadette Ashley, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1245612944
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Ashley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bernadette Ashley using Healthline FindCare.
Bernadette Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Ashley works at
Bernadette Ashley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Ashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.