See All Nurse Practitioners in Stony Brook, NY
Bernadette Dube

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Bernadette Dube

Bernadette Dube is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY. 

Bernadette Dube works at Stony Brook Medical Associates in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bernadette Dube's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Medical Associates
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 11D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-7899
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Island Premier Medical Care
    5036 Jericho Tpke Ste 207, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 486-8372
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2018
    I think Bernadette is great, she takes the time to talk to you. She’s understanding and compassionate.
    — May 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bernadette Dube
    About Bernadette Dube

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891114773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bernadette Dube has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bernadette Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Bernadette Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Dube.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

