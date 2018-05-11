Bernadette Dube has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bernadette Dube
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bernadette Dube
Bernadette Dube is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY.
Bernadette Dube works at
Bernadette Dube's Office Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Medical Associates2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 11D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7899Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Long Island Premier Medical Care5036 Jericho Tpke Ste 207, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 486-8372Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Dube?
I think Bernadette is great, she takes the time to talk to you. She’s understanding and compassionate.
About Bernadette Dube
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891114773
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Dube accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Dube works at
10 patients have reviewed Bernadette Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Dube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.