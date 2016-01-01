Dr. McCourt accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernadette McCourt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bernadette McCourt, PHD is a Psychologist in East Amherst, NY.
Dr. McCourt works at
Locations
-
1
East Amherst Psychology Group LLC9750 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 636-1375
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCourt?
About Dr. Bernadette McCourt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1649262569
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCourt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCourt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCourt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.