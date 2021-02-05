See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Bernadette Perea-Zamora

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Bernadette Perea-Zamora

Bernadette Perea-Zamora is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Bernadette Perea-Zamora works at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bernadette Perea-Zamora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Medical Center
    601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 508-3458
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I am, was, a patient of Dr. James Bradley for many years. Not only did he treat my asthma, but also my sleep apnea. He used to call me his problem child, as my asthma was, and still is, a bit hard to control. In any case, I also saw Bernadette periodically during my time as a Dr. Bradley's patient. She was always helpful, kind and knowledgeable. I would be wary of the negative posts here, especially those that include no name. They appear to be vindictive and purposely intended to hurt her reputation. In my experience, they appear completely out of character for her.
    Tina D. — Feb 05, 2021
    Photo: Bernadette Perea-Zamora
    About Bernadette Perea-Zamora

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255843710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bernadette Perea-Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bernadette Perea-Zamora works at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Bernadette Perea-Zamora’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Bernadette Perea-Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Perea-Zamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Perea-Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Perea-Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

