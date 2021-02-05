Bernadette Perea-Zamora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bernadette Perea-Zamora
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bernadette Perea-Zamora
Bernadette Perea-Zamora is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Bernadette Perea-Zamora works at
Bernadette Perea-Zamora's Office Locations
-
1
Lovelace Medical Center601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 508-3458
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Perea-Zamora?
I am, was, a patient of Dr. James Bradley for many years. Not only did he treat my asthma, but also my sleep apnea. He used to call me his problem child, as my asthma was, and still is, a bit hard to control. In any case, I also saw Bernadette periodically during my time as a Dr. Bradley's patient. She was always helpful, kind and knowledgeable. I would be wary of the negative posts here, especially those that include no name. They appear to be vindictive and purposely intended to hurt her reputation. In my experience, they appear completely out of character for her.
About Bernadette Perea-Zamora
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255843710
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Perea-Zamora accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Perea-Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Perea-Zamora works at
8 patients have reviewed Bernadette Perea-Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Perea-Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Perea-Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Perea-Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.