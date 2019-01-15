Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC
Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Bernadette Quinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Bernadette Quinn's Office Locations
-
1
Bernadette Quinn200 W Center St Ste C3, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 327-5632
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Quinn?
Every thing went smoothly
About Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215233853
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bernadette Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Quinn works at
16 patients have reviewed Bernadette Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.