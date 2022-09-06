Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA
Overview
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel works at
Locations
Heart Institute of Nevada98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 868-0327
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate doctor!
About Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942479233
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel works at
8 patients have reviewed Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.