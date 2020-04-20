Dr. Abbadessa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard Abbadessa, DC
Overview
Dr. Bernard Abbadessa, DC is a Chiropractor in Kaneohe, HI.
Dr. Abbadessa works at
Locations
Oahu Chiropractic - Windward Llc.46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 420, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 234-5535
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Have spinal stenosis and Dr. Chip helps realign my spine, relieve tension (in my neck and shoulders) that causes headaches I get. Totally recommend him to anyone for total wellbeing!
About Dr. Bernard Abbadessa, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538194170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbadessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbadessa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbadessa.
