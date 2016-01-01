See All Audiology Technology in Gig Harbor, WA
Bernard Baduria, AUD

Audiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Bernard Baduria, AUD is an Audiology in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from AT Still University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Bernard Baduria works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rd. Clinic
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
  2. 2
    Office
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Audiometry
Dizziness
Hearing Aid
Audiometry
Dizziness
Hearing Aid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Bernard Baduria, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033167523
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AT Still University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

