Overview

Dr. Bernard Burton, DC is a Chiropractor in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.



Dr. Burton works at Better Backs at Burton Chiropractic in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.