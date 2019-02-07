Dr. Bernard Miller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Miller, OD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Miller, OD
Dr. Bernard Miller, OD is an Optometrist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Covenant Community Care5716 Michigan Ave Ste 2100, Detroit, MI 48210 Directions (313) 554-1095
Dr. Bernard Miller17330 Northland Park Ct Ste 203A, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-5453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bernard miller been my eye doctor since I was 2 months old and I love him and he is the best .. He is the only one that can put eye drops in my eyes .....
About Dr. Bernard Miller, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831243237
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.