Bernard Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Bernard Schneider, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bernard Schneider, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, DE.
Bernard Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Concord Plaza3521 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-7800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernard Schneider?
Bernie is an excellent Doctor & very thorough; I would highly recommend Bernie to friends & family.
About Bernard Schneider, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962459925
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernard Schneider accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernard Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Bernard Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernard Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernard Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernard Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.