Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC
Overview
Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC is a Chiropractor in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
Whole Health Chiropractic Wellness Center15105 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 392-8616
Advanced Chiropractic Health Center15109 Lemoyne Blvd Ste Aa, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 392-8616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My condition was; severe back pains between my shoulder blades, stiff neck & lower back pains into the hips. I was having false pains in my arms, legs, chest & heart. I could not breathe deeply or yawn for over a year... $75,000.00 in emergency room visits waisted. I found out I have a back that needs Dr. Bismark. Im writing this after 4 visits. I can breathe & not pass out at work anymore. I will write an update when I start working out again. Thank You Dr. Bismark & staff. Great Job.
About Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801987524
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Denver University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bismark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bismark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bismark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bismark speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bismark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bismark.
