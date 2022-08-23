Dr. Bernetta Davis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernetta Davis, OD
Overview of Dr. Bernetta Davis, OD
Dr. Bernetta Davis, OD is an Optometrist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Dr. Bernetta Davis Od Pllc1804 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217 Directions (410) 523-1224
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernetta is my eye doctor, very professional, extremely intelligent and uses the old fashion eye exam equipment for personal accuracy.
About Dr. Bernetta Davis, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1588756217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
