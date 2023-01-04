Dr. Berney Wilkinson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berney Wilkinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Berney Wilkinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-0703
-
2
Healthy Hearing & Balance Clinic5424 Strickland Ave, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 644-8470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkinson?
My 11-year-old was diagnosed with ADHD about 5 years ago and we have been looking for someone that she would be comfortable enough with to explain her thoughts and feelings. after a few visits she has gained his trust and is able to open up to him about her thoughts and feelings.
About Dr. Berney Wilkinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811936073
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.