Bertha Bogdan, NP
Overview of Bertha Bogdan, NP
Bertha Bogdan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Bertha Bogdan works at
Bertha Bogdan's Office Locations
ACN West Audubon Primary Care Practice21 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (866) 463-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
About Bertha Bogdan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306025168
Frequently Asked Questions
