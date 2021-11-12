Beth-Ann Norton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth-Ann Norton, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Beth-Ann Norton, NP
Beth-Ann Norton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Beth-Ann Norton works at
Beth-Ann Norton's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Beth-Ann kept me alive for the better part of a year until she left the practice not of her own choice. She was compassionate and caring and tolerated my dumb attempts at humor. She always answered my questions to my satisfaction and while a bit dry I can understand that due to patient load. In my opinion she was the straw that stirs the drink at my GI office and my care has suffered immensely since her departure. She was always prompt with messages placed through patient gateway and while it wasn’t always the answer I wanted to hear it was always truthful. I miss my nurse Beth-Ann Norton and wish B&W would wake up and give her job back so she can continue to take care of patients. She is sorely missed.
About Beth-Ann Norton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831259266
Beth-Ann Norton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
