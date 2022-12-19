Overview of Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC

Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Beth Camhi-Greenberg works at Nassberg Diabetes Associates in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.