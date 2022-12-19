Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Camhi-Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC
Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Beth Camhi-Greenberg works at
Beth Camhi-Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Beth Camhi-greenberg1930 Ne 47th St, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Camhi-Greenberg?
I have had several doctors since I was first diagnosed and she is the best of all of them. Friendly and easy to talk to. She looked at my blood sugars and was able to fix some of my prescriptions that had side affects to minimize them!
About Beth Camhi-Greenberg, APRN-BC
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1215363593
Education & Certifications
- Fairleigh Dickenson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Camhi-Greenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Camhi-Greenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Camhi-Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Camhi-Greenberg works at
53 patients have reviewed Beth Camhi-Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Camhi-Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Camhi-Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Camhi-Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.