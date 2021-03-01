Beth Chaney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Chaney, LCPC
Overview
Beth Chaney, LCPC is a Counselor in Hagerstown, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 Prospect Ave Ste 112, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 520-8541
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Chaney?
It's been difficult to find a therapist on our insurance who was accepting new patients and who even bothered to respond to our inquiry for couples counseling. Beth was once of the few who actually responded and was available to see us. While we did have a few crossed signals with scheduling, Beth was very flexile and accommodating for our appointments. She is warm and kind and brings lots of life experience to the table. I didn't find her to be aloof and patronizing as some therapists I've had. It's like talking to your aunt who will tell it like it is, but with empathy.
About Beth Chaney, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407827165
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Beth Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Chaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.