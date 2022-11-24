Beth Killian, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth Killian, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Beth Killian, APRN
Beth Killian, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Beth Killian works at
Beth Killian's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care211 Fountain Ct Ste 340, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Experience. Shows caring and concern to her patients
About Beth Killian, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1659336923
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Killian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Killian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Beth Killian using Healthline FindCare.
Beth Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Beth Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Killian.
