Beth Dube, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Beth Dube, RN

Beth Dube, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME. 

Beth Dube works at Maine Behavioral Healthcare in Portland, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beth Dube's Office Locations

    Maine Behavioral Healthcare
    165 Lancaster St, Portland, ME 04101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 661-6467
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Beth Dube, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770764227
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Dube has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Dube works at Maine Behavioral Healthcare in Portland, ME. View the full address on Beth Dube’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Beth Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Dube.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

