Beth Emami, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Beth Emami, CRNP

Beth Emami, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Beth Emami works at Academic Hospitalist Program at Lankenau in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beth Emami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Hospitalist Program at Lankenau
    6569 N Charles St Ste 307, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-2767
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2019
    My daughter's 1st GYN appt. Beth was fantastic with her. Immediately put her at ease by explaining everything she was going to do & asking for her permission prior to doing anything. Extremely knowledgeable, professional and very warm & reassuring. My daughter loved her !
    — Apr 05, 2019
    Photo: Beth Emami, CRNP
    About Beth Emami, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417986365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Emami, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Emami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Emami works at Academic Hospitalist Program at Lankenau in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Beth Emami’s profile.

    Beth Emami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Emami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Emami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Emami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

