Beth Gabriel, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Gabriel, PMHNP is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Beth Gabriel works at
Locations
Dr. Beth Gabriel Psychiatry555 STOCKTON ST, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 907-9055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped my two children countless times. She is accessible, knowledgeable and cares.
About Beth Gabriel, PMHNP
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1316543366
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Gabriel accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Beth Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.