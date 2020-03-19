Beth Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Grant, LMFT
Beth Grant, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Warner Robins, GA.
Warner Robins Ent. Associates300 S HOUSTON LAKE RD, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 953-0709
I was introduced to Beth Anne Grant through a friend’s recommendation. Over the period of six months, I learned how to reframe my thoughts and recover from crippling anxiety. I took a break once I started feeling on top of the world again. That time learning with her set a solid foundation for the road bumps ahead on my journey. 2 years later and I’m back for ongoing sessions. I’m building on what I learned when we first met, healing deep wounds and creating healthier relationships with myself, those close to me and my community. I recommend her to almost every person I know because of how much she has, and continues to help me. ??
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225244163
11 patients have reviewed Beth Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Grant.
