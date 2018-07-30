Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beth Harrington, PHD
Overview
Dr. Beth Harrington, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Harrington works at
Locations
Aurora Psychological Services4660 Slater Rd Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55122 Directions (651) 405-3845
Ratings & Reviews
Beth was a great fit for our multi-racial LGBTQ family. She ruled in the best interest of our kids and helped navigate the tricky waters of visitation when my ex would relapse with alcohol.
About Dr. Beth Harrington, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396930210
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.