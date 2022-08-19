Dr. Beth Harris, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Harris, OD
Overview of Dr. Beth Harris, OD
Dr. Beth Harris, OD is an Optometrist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #3611085 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 970-2306
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris has been our optometrist for several years now. She is very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. She has always discussed options for contacts, glasses, possible procedures, etc. and we feel very comfortable in her care.
About Dr. Beth Harris, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1508254244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.