Dr. Beth Harris, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Beth Harris, OD

Dr. Beth Harris, OD is an Optometrist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Harris works at Dr. Beth Harris Optometry in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #361
    1085 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 970-2306

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 19, 2022
Dr. Harris has been our optometrist for several years now. She is very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. She has always discussed options for contacts, glasses, possible procedures, etc. and we feel very comfortable in her care.
Aug 19, 2022
About Dr. Beth Harris, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508254244
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beth Harris, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris works at Dr. Beth Harris Optometry in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

