Dr. Beth Haynes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Haynes, PHD is a Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 468 Pennsfield Pl Ste 204, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 435-4569
- 2 463 Pennsfield Pl Ste 206, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Beth for years now. She has helped me through my divorce and more recently the death of my kitty who was my whole life and the hardest loss I have ever had to deal with. I'm beyond grateful for Beth always being here for me and I would recommend her to my closest friends and family.
About Dr. Beth Haynes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1851316822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
