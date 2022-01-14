See All Nurse Practitioners in West Bloomfield, MI
Beth Hicks, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (33)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Beth Hicks, NP

Beth Hicks, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Beth Hicks works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Troy, MI and Dearborn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beth Hicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-3353
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson
    131 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 882-7900
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Center for Reproductive Medicine, Troy
    1500 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 105, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 637-4050
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road
    5500 Auto Club Dr Ste 180, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 637-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection

Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
InterStim Therapy for Bladder Control Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    FIrst of all I was greeting by such nice people, that is a plus right off the bat. The nurse Rashonda (I hope I have her name correct) was absolutely wonderful and so knowledgeable! She put me at ease quickly. Beth, well, she is nothing short of amazing. She spent so much time with me and listened and explained everything to me. When she examined me she let me know everything that happening. She took the time and answered all of my questions, gave me such great advice, and just really made me feel like I mattered and that she was there to help me with my issues. I went out of that office feeling like a million bucks! I never had someone explain things to me like she did and I’m over 60! I’m feel so blessed that I found her. I just can’t say enough of her and her office staff. I’m feel so much better just knowing I have someone to go to that understands.
    Denise Hill — Jan 14, 2022
    About Beth Hicks, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962893776
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

