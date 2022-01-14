Beth Hicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Hicks, NP
Overview of Beth Hicks, NP
Beth Hicks, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Bloomfield, MI.
Beth Hicks works at
Beth Hicks' Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-3353MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson131 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 882-7900
-
3
Henry Ford Center for Reproductive Medicine, Troy1500 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 105, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 637-4050
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Club Dr Ste 180, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (248) 637-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Hicks?
FIrst of all I was greeting by such nice people, that is a plus right off the bat. The nurse Rashonda (I hope I have her name correct) was absolutely wonderful and so knowledgeable! She put me at ease quickly. Beth, well, she is nothing short of amazing. She spent so much time with me and listened and explained everything to me. When she examined me she let me know everything that happening. She took the time and answered all of my questions, gave me such great advice, and just really made me feel like I mattered and that she was there to help me with my issues. I went out of that office feeling like a million bucks! I never had someone explain things to me like she did and I’m over 60! I’m feel so blessed that I found her. I just can’t say enough of her and her office staff. I’m feel so much better just knowing I have someone to go to that understands.
About Beth Hicks, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962893776
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Hicks accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Hicks works at
33 patients have reviewed Beth Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.