Beth Hite, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beth Hite, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Hite, FNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Beth Hite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 675-4293
-
2
LewisGale Medical Center - Internal Medicine1900 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 685-1597
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Hite?
About Beth Hite, FNP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073040200
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Hite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Hite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Hite works at
2 patients have reviewed Beth Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Hite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Hite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Hite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.