Dr. Beth Horner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Horner, OD
Overview of Dr. Beth Horner, OD
Dr. Beth Horner, OD is an Optometrist in Kalispell, MT.
Dr. Horner works at
Dr. Horner's Office Locations
-
1
C. Crandell Optometry, P.C.2330 US Highway 93 N, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 758-2504Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EBMS
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horner?
Dr. Horner is the best optometrist I’ve ever gone to. Her exams and helpful instructions have given me an amazing prescription every time.
About Dr. Beth Horner, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1588725626
Education & Certifications
- Millersville University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horner works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.