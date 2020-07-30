See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Beth Horner, OD

Optometry
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Beth Horner, OD

Dr. Beth Horner, OD is an Optometrist in Kalispell, MT. 

Dr. Horner works at Beth A. Horner O.D. P. C. inside of Costco in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    C. Crandell Optometry, P.C.
    2330 US Highway 93 N, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 758-2504
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EBMS
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Dr. Horner is the best optometrist I’ve ever gone to. Her exams and helpful instructions have given me an amazing prescription every time.
    — Jul 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Beth Horner, OD
    About Dr. Beth Horner, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588725626
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Millersville University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Horner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horner works at Beth A. Horner O.D. P. C. inside of Costco in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Horner’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

