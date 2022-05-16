See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Beth Moreno, CNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Beth Moreno, CNP

Beth Moreno, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Beth Moreno works at Forte Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beth Moreno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Family Practice
    9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-8646
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 16, 2022
    Excellent! She listened to my needs and was able to discuss and help me plan my medical priorities.
    Cora — May 16, 2022
    About Beth Moreno, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992283493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Moreno, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth Moreno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Moreno works at Forte Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Beth Moreno’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Beth Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

