Beth Morrison, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Beth Morrison, LPC is a Counselor in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady Of The Lake University.

Beth Morrison works at Psych Management Solutions in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Medical
    4001 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 672-6318
  2. 2
    14811 Saint Marys Ln, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 439-0291
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2018
    She’s an amazing Dr ! She’s helped me and my family in many ways! I have a great deal of respect for her. She doesn’t beat around the bush and sugarcoat things! She does find ways to help you resolve issues. And she cares! I hope she’ll be our dr for many years? There are not many drs like her anymore! I thank God that I found her!
    Corina diaz in TX — May 26, 2018
    About Beth Morrison, LPC

    • Counseling
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548376890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Our Lady Of The Lake University
    Medical Education

