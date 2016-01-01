See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Beth Padin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Beth Padin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Beth Padin works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC.

    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28209
(980) 369-3626
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Beth Padin, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1780628446
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

