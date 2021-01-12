Dr. Seay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Seay, OD is an Optometrist in Suwanee, GA.
MyEyeDr1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 271-0611Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Seay is the best--been "seeing" her for about six years and wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Optometry
- English
- 1811148588
Dr. Seay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.