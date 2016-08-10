Beth Siek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Siek, PSY
Overview
Beth Siek, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple Terrace, FL.
Beth Siek works at
Locations
Patricia Parker Acsw Lcsw PA12108 N 56th St Ste F, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 988-6557
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Siek for a few months and found her stern and honest. She is not one of those " What do YOU think about that" kind of doctors she clearly points out things you may be over looking. With my bipolar she has help me work with my triggers.
About Beth Siek, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265581607
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Siek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Beth Siek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Siek.
Beth Siek accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.