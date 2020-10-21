See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Beth Spann, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beth Spann, OD

Dr. Beth Spann, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Spann works at Wellness Eyecare of TN, LLC in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness Eyecare of TN
    10741 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-7716
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Beth Spann, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720094519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Abilene Christian University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Spann, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spann works at Wellness Eyecare of TN, LLC in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Spann’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

