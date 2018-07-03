See All Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Beth Sylvester, CRNP

Rheumatology
4.8 (166)
Overview of Beth Sylvester, CRNP

Beth Sylvester, CRNP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Beth Sylvester works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beth Sylvester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 03, 2018
    She is truly amazing! Very smart and takes the time to listen to your concerns and answer all of your questions and makes you feel very relieved at each appointment. I couldn't ask for a better rheumatology nurse practitioner. She has accurately diagnosed me so many times and collaborates with my rheumatologist. She is extremely sweet and just so invested in her patients and their wellbeing. I recommend Beth to anyone who goes to Jefferson Rheumatology, along with their rheumatologist.
    About Beth Sylvester, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1134542558
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Sylvester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Sylvester works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Beth Sylvester’s profile.

    166 patients have reviewed Beth Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Sylvester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Sylvester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Sylvester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

