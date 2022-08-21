See All Psychologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Beth Wanamaker

Psychology
2.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Beth Wanamaker is a Psychologist in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Beth Wanamaker works at Telecare Sonoma Assertive Community Treatment Act - Santa Rosa Ca in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Telecare Sonoma Assertive Community Treatment Act - Santa Rosa Ca
    327 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 568-2800

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Aug 21, 2022
Beth Wanamaker is amazing at what she does. A true professional, her reports are informative and are returned in a timely manner. She keeps neutral while allowing parents to feel heard and focuses solely on the child's well-being. I feel like she truly cares about the families she is servicing. Beth went above and beyond my expectations, providing us with the much needed tools and to learn how to peacefully co parent. My son absolutely adores her and we will truly miss our visits with Beth.
Melissa S. — Aug 21, 2022
Photo: Beth Wanamaker
About Beth Wanamaker

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881720555
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Beth Wanamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Beth Wanamaker works at Telecare Sonoma Assertive Community Treatment Act - Santa Rosa Ca in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Beth Wanamaker’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Beth Wanamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Wanamaker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Wanamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Wanamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

