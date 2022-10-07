See All Physicians Assistants in Burlington, MA
Bethany Arguello, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bethany Arguello, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. 

Bethany Arguello works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Internal Medicine, Burlington
    67 S BEDFORD ST, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-7000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Excellent service.
    — Oct 07, 2022
    About Bethany Arguello, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1295075992
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Arguello, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bethany Arguello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bethany Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Arguello works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Bethany Arguello’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Bethany Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Arguello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

