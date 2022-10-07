Bethany Arguello, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bethany Arguello, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bethany Arguello, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA.
Bethany Arguello works at
Locations
General Internal Medicine, Burlington67 S BEDFORD ST, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service.
About Bethany Arguello, PA-C
- Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1295075992
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Arguello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Arguello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethany Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bethany Arguello works at
6 patients have reviewed Bethany Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Arguello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.