Bethany Bryant, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bethany Bryant, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Walden University.

Bethany Bryant works at Oak Street Health Rosedale Park in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Rosedale Park
    18610 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6957

About Bethany Bryant, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760044499
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Walden University
