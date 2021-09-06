Bethany Eriksen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C
Overview of Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C
Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI.
Bethany Eriksen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Bethany Eriksen's Office Locations
-
1
Family Health Center Alcott505 E ALCOTT ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 349-2641Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bethany Eriksen?
I have found Bethany Erickson, NP to be a great listener. She is approachable, friendly, with a sense of humor. Very glad to finally have someone I’m comfortable with in kzoo
About Bethany Eriksen, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881108207
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Eriksen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethany Eriksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bethany Eriksen works at
2 patients have reviewed Bethany Eriksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Eriksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Eriksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Eriksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.