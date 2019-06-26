Bethany Fetzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Fetzer, FNP-C
Overview of Bethany Fetzer, FNP-C
Bethany Fetzer, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Bethany Fetzer's Office Locations
Advanced Spine & Rehab PC4121 E Valley Auto Dr Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 892-1122
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bethany truly cares about her patients. She is the best doctor I've been to.
About Bethany Fetzer, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902332315
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Fetzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bethany Fetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bethany Fetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Fetzer.
