Bethany Foss, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bethany Foss, FNP

Bethany Foss, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Odessa, MO. They graduated from University Of Central Missouri and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Bethany Foss works at Odessa Medical Group in Odessa, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bethany Foss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Odessa Medical Group
    316 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, MO 64076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 633-5774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2022
    Bethany is very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain treatments to her patients. She is easy to talk to and has wonderful bedside manner.
    — Sep 08, 2022
    Photo: Bethany Foss, FNP
    About Bethany Foss, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548823966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Central Missouri
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Foss, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Foss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bethany Foss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bethany Foss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Foss works at Odessa Medical Group in Odessa, MO. View the full address on Bethany Foss’s profile.

    Bethany Foss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Foss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Foss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Foss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

