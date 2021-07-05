Bethany Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Frank, MSN
Overview of Bethany Frank, MSN
Bethany Frank, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, VA.
Bethany Frank's Office Locations
- 1 1500 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 436-1215
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Frank was very detailed and knowledgeable. Answered all my questions at my son's check up. Gave me good advice and resources too. Very professional.
About Bethany Frank, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043797129
