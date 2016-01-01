Bethany Gates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Bethany Gates, PA
Overview
Bethany Gates, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, ME.
Locations
- 1 6 E Chestnut St Ste C-3, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (207) 626-1594
Ratings & Reviews
About Bethany Gates, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457347148
Frequently Asked Questions
Bethany Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Bethany Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Gates.
