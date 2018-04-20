Dr. Higa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethany Higa, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Bethany Higa, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Higa works at
Locations
Providence Family Medicine Southeast4104 SE 82nd Ave Ste 250, Portland, OR 97266 Directions (503) 215-9850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to see Dr. Higa for 6 years , she is amazing at what she does , she cares about her patiences and trust her patience . I wouldn’t go to any other phycologist other then Dr. Higa . I recommended her to anyone going thru hard things in life !
About Dr. Bethany Higa, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1851605430
